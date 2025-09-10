Colorado deputies say cars will be towed from non-parking areas during leaf-peeping season in the mountains

The leaves are changing in Colorado and every fall, thousands flock to the mountains for the time-honored tradition of leaf peeping to see the variety of colors ranging from yellow to gold to orange and crimson. This year, law enforcement in Park and Clear Creek counties will target vehicles that are illegally parked on Guanella Pass.

GEORGETOWN, CO - SEPTEMBER 24 : Fall colors seen at Guanella Pass by Georgetown, Colorado on Friday, September 24, 2021. Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"Guanella Pass can be loved to death," said Clear Creek County Commissioner Rebecca Lloyd during a news conference on Wednesday.

County officials said the pass is a popular destination for people viewing the fall colors. The scenic byway runs 24 miles from Georgetown in Clear Creek County to Grant in Park County. It winds its way above treeline to the top of Guanella Pass, and it has great views of Mount Bierstadt and Mount Blue Sky.

This year, law enforcement is urging people to "Peep Responsibly," which means not parking on the side of the road and only parking in the designated spaces available. Deputies said no part of the vehicle can be on or in the roadway when parked.

Clear Creek County recently installed new No Parking signs along the roadway.

CBS

They say illegal parking is creating challenges for first responders, as fire trucks and ambulances are very wide.

"On Sept. 29 of last year, we had a cardiac arrest at the summit. Emergency response was significantly delayed due to illegally parked vehicles. We had to use Lifeflight, and we had to land and transport the person off the mountain," said Clear Creek County Sheriff Matthew D. Harris.

This year, deputies are encouraging people to expect heavy traffic, exercise patience and plan ahead. They also urge travelers to bring plenty of water, food and other necessary supplies.

People who are caught parking illegally will face a $87.50 citation, or they might get their car towed.

GEORGETOWN, CO - SEPTEMBER 24 : Aspen were well into their change at south clear creek along Guanella Pass near Georgetown, Colorado on September 24, 2020. The autumnal explosion of yellows, oranges and reds that rolls across Colorado forests in waves from north to south every September and October. Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Those who are towed may not receive any advance warning, and since crews tow from the side of the road, deputies will have to get creative in informing vehicle owners what happened to their property.

"We have actually created a small, letter-sized note. In reality, probably the best we can do is place it under a rock in the location approximately where the vehicle was parked," said Clear Creek County Sheriff's Capt. Eric Rubin. "Is it clumsy? Yes, it is. Is it effective? We're going to find out, as this is the first year we've done this."

Over one weekend last year, law enforcement said more than 25,000 people traveled along Guanella Pass.

The sheriff's offices released this joint statement: Clear Creek and Park County, along with our partners at the Clear Creek County Tourism Bureau, Colorado Department of Transportation, Town of Georgetown, and the United States Forest Service, have been working together for a safe leaf-peeping season. This year's plan will help mitigate traffic congestion, illegal parking, and overcrowding of Guanella Pass. We value our residents and visitors and want to ensure a safe season for everyone.