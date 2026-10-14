Colorado deputies stop wrong way driver on I-25 in Castle Rock

Deputies in Douglas County had to shut down Interstate 25 in order to stop a wrong-way driver. According to investigators, it all started when deputies responded to reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the interstate in Castle Rock about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

When deputies tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver, a male, accelerated to more than 80 mph while continuing to drive the wrong way.

That's when deputies worked with the Lone Tree Police Department to shut down I-25 ahead of the vehicle and then stopped it with a Tactical Vehicle Intervention.

The driver was taken into custody. Deputies said they saw multiple indicators that the driver was impaired and charges are pending.

Douglas County deputies stopped a wrong-way driver on I-25 in Castle Rock. Douglas County

During the investigation, they discovered the driver, not from Douglas County, has an extensive criminal history in Colorado, including seven driving under the influence or driving while ability impaired charges spanning decades. At the time the suspect was captured, deputies said records showed he had a suspended license.

"Wrong-way drivers create an immediate and potentially catastrophic danger for everyone on the roadway. I'm proud of the quick decisions, teamwork, and professionalism demonstrated by our deputies and our partners at the Lone Tree Police Department. Their actions helped prevent what could have been a tragic outcome and kept our community safe. Let me be clear: we will not tolerate impaired driving in Douglas County," said Douglas County Sheriff Weekly.