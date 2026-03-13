Colorado deputies search for man who stole credit cards from vehicle parked at trailhead

The Clear Creek Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is suspected of stealing credit cards and other items from a vehicle parked at a trailhead. That suspect then used the stolen credit cards to buy more than $1300 in merchandise.

According to investigators, at 12:30 p.m. on March 7, the man who was captured in the video is suspected of using multiple stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards and other items at a Target store located at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood.

Clear Creek County

The credit cards and $100 cash were stolen shortly after 11:20 a.m. that same day from a vehicle parked at the Beaver Brook Canyon trailhead parking lot near Hwy. 103 and Pine Valley Road in Clear Creek County.

Investigators said the suspect is believed to have used the stolen credit cards while wearing a black beanie hat, a black jacket, blue sweatpants and black shoes. He was also wearing glasses.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has information on this case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP); reference case number 26000235. Tipsters remain anonymous and may receive up to a $2,000 reward.