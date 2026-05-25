Colorado Department of Transportation shares ten-year plan to improve roads, bridges and transportation

Colorado has aging bridges, roads need to be fixed, and more transportation options are needed, the Colorado Department of Transportation says.

After years of research and town hall meetings with Colorado elected officials and the community, a new, approved comprehensive plan has been developed to address these issues over the next ten years.

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CDOT says its strategy for the 10-Year Plan is built around its three core pillars that will guide investment decisions for the next decade:

Fix our roads: Prioritizing significantly improving infrastructure conditions through the repair or replacement of aging bridges and miles of roadway across every region.

Advance transportation safety: Implementing critical safety projects to help ensure that every traveler arrives at their destination securely, regardless of their mode of travel.

Sustainably increase transportation choices: Expanding multimodal connections and providing viable alternatives to single-occupancy vehicle travel.

"The biggest thing we continue to hear is that we need to take the road system that we have right now and make sure that we are keeping it updated and in better condition," Matt Inzeo, CDOT communications director. "We need to fix those roads and make them more drivable day in and day out. This is a core challenge that we really need to meet across the state."

Each road is considered either in good or poor condition. CDOT says it has researched roads across every region in Colorado. Many have been operational since the 1950s, so improvements are needed.

"A lot of it was developed at an age where we have to make sure we are replacing the things that need to be replaced," Inzeo said.

CDOT says bridges meet the same needs as road repairs. For example, I-270 is going through a preventative maintenance phase to fix issues before they become a problem. Safety is their number one concern.

"We need things to stay in safe and sound conditions," Inzeo said. "We can avoid those catastrophic disruptions that could be incredibly unsafe. It really could disrupt life for a lot of people. A lot of communities could be impacted if we are not able to take a proactive approach."

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More transportation options are needed in Colorado, they added. Not every resident owns a car. The Front Range and Mountain Rail will provide train options across I-70 and on I-25 between Fort Collins and Pueblo by 2029 and 2030.

CDOT says it does end there.

"We need better connections to the airport," Inzeo said. "We need better connections to healthcare facilities, also, better connections to the northwest metro area. I think when you add all of these things up, they really can make significant improvements across the board and across the state."

They also mentioned the Federal Boulevard Bus Rapid Transit Project. It will implement 18 miles of dedicated infrastructure and stations from 120th Avenue to Dartmouth Avenue, providing high-frequency transit while supporting essential pedestrian and bicycle facilities in a busy urban commuting environment.

On the eastern plains, the I-70 Concrete Reconstruction project from Genoa to Arriba will improve safety and long-term highway durability by reconstructing several miles of poorly rated pavement on one of the state's most critical freight corridors, resulting in a more reliable and smoother ride for travelers.

In the mountains, the I-70 Glenwood Canyon Critical Asset Repair project will focus on the most deteriorated sections of the corridor, replacing guardrails with modern systems that meet current crash testing standards to help ensure the long-term reliability of this vital interstate link.

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These are just some examples of a large portfolio of over 250 projects that represent CDOT's commitment to fixing our roads, advancing transportation safety and sustainably expanding multimodal investments across the state.

In CDOT's ten-year plan, some of these improvements should be completed by 2026. Many projects are already underway and will be completed over the next few weeks and months. There are many projects that will take years to complete.

For the full list of projects, click here.