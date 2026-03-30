Colorado Department of Transportation making safety improvements to I-270 and US 36 bridge over I-25

The Colorado Department of Transportation is continuing to work on the I-270 and US 36 bridge over I-25 to make it safe for drivers.

CDOT says this is preventive maintenance, so issues are fixed now and will not create problems in the future. This will result in single-lane closures on east I-270 from the US 36 off-ramp to south I-25.

Colorado Department of Transportation

During this time, crews will stabilize the ground and replace critical bridge components. This will extend the lifespan of the bridge and ensure long-term structural integrity. Crews will also remove the deteriorated deck concrete and install new slabs and joints. This will provide a smoother and more comfortable road surface.

Crews say this will make it safer for drivers, especially during bad weather. There will be better drainage to prevent clogging from debris. It will also prevent water pooling, reducing the risk of hydroplaning and flooding.

"One of the very important factors with preventative maintenance work is not only extending the lifespan of the existing structure but also reducing the need for more extensive and possibly more disruptive replacements of work in the future," Maddie Garbalagtys, spokesperson for CDOT.

CBS

The roadwork will take place Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The entirety of the project is expected to be completed by Oct. 2026.

The anticipated cost of this project is around $2 million.