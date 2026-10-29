Colorado Department of Transportation prepares for winter shutdown along I-70 in Frisco

The Colorado Department of Transportation is preparing for changes along I-70 in Frisco as crews prepare for winter weather.

CDOT says this project will impact the Exit 203 Interchange. Crews are completing final paving, striping, signage, and site cleanup ahead of the scheduled winter shutdown on Friday, Oct. 30. The construction is for the creation of an underpass bridge.

The Exit 203 Interchange in Frisco. CBS

Crews say they will widen all on- and off-ramps at Exit 203 to accommodate future lane changes during season two construction, install stormwater and sanitary sewer drainage-line improvements, construct retaining walls to stabilize slopes and support the roadway, build a foundation to widen the existing I-70 bridge, and construct a stormwater detention pond near Dillon Dam Road.

Crews say they have to take off construction during the winter season for safety reasons.

"As we all know, during the winter months, Mother Nature is pretty much in charge," said Austyn Dineen, I-70 Mountain Corridor Communications Manager. "During the winter season, obviously with snow, it doesn't make sense for construction to continue because you can't be efficient with having to remove snow."

CBS

The new bridge deck accommodates two lanes of travel in each direction, allowing all lanes to remain operational throughout the winter while providing a safer traffic configuration for the popular winter season travel. The second season of the project's construction is expected to resume in April 2027.

When construction resumes, crews will focus on widening the existing bridge over I-70 and building the new frontage road connecting Dillon Dam Road and Lusher Court. The project also includes constructing two roundabouts - one at each end of the new frontage road - and replacing the existing roundabout at the I-70 interchange with a signalized intersection.

CBS

In addition, the Lusher Court and Dillon Dam Road traffic signal will be removed, and cyclists and pedestrians will cross under CO 9 via the new underpass. These improvements are designed to enhance safety and traffic flow, particularly for vehicles traveling from the westbound I-70 off-ramp onto southbound CO 9.

Once complete, the interchange improvement project is expected to enhance safety, mobility, and traffic flow by reconfiguring an area that historically experiences heavy peak-hour congestion. The project also introduces multi-use paths along the frontage road and across I-70, connecting directly to existing trail networks.