Gov. Polis celebrates Northern Colorado project on I-25 from Berthoud to Fort Collins

Gov. Polis joins CDOT to cut ribbon on I-25 expansion project from Berthoud to Fort Collins

On Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis cut the ribbon ahead of the official opening of the Northern Express Lanes on I-25 from Berthoud to Fort Collins. Officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation were there as well as other community leaders.

The I-25 north Express Lanes between CO 56 and Prospect Road will open for testing on Dec. 15. During the testing period, tolls will be waived and drivers are encouraged to try the Express Lanes.

Gov. Jared Polis cut the ribbon as CDOT opened the Northern Express Lanes on I-25. CBS

"This is a milestone for Colorado and every person who travels on I-25. This project will save people time and improve safety while connecting Coloradans with northern Colorado," said Polis.

In addition to the express lanes, the project created another stop for the Bustang bus route in the middle of I-25. Polis said that will make bus service between Denver and Fort Collins more reliable.

"It's a big deal to get a project of this size done," said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. "It takes a long time, a lot of outreach, and a phenomenal team effort and we are here today to celebrate those things coming together."

A stop at Highway 119 at the Firestone exit will also be added in the coming months.

Additional Information from CDOT:

When using the Express Lanes, drivers are reminded to follow these rules to ensure the safety of everyone on the road:

1. Do not cross the solid white lines (tickets for violations start at $75 each).

2. Enter and exit at the designated areas only, which are marked with a white dotted line.

3. Obey posted speed limits.

The Express Lanes cannot be used to pass slower-moving vehicles. Motorists should expect various overnight and lane closures, including in the Express Lanes, while the last of the construction wraps up and tolling equipment is installed. The Express Lanes are anticipated to begin tolling in 2024. The Express Lanes are anticipated to begin tolling in 2024.

Once tolling begins in 2024, motorists are encouraged to sign up for an ExpressToll account to save an average of 40% on tolls.