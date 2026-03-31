Colorado Department of Transportation closes Highway 36 east in Westminster due to crash

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 36 on Tuesday afternoon due to a crash.

The Westminster Police Department said the crash took place near Church Ranch Boulevard. All eastbound lanes of the highway have been shut down.

Westminster Police Department

Colorado Department of Transportation

Police said drivers traveling east on the highway will be directed to exit on Church Ranch Boulevard. CDOT warned drivers to expect delays in the area.

There is no estimated time yet for the highway to reopen.

More information on the crash is not yet available.