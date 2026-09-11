Colorado Department of Transportation expands access with mobility hub in Thornton

The Colorado Department of Transportation has opened the new Thornton-Broomfield Mobility Hub along I-25 and Colorado Highway 7. The ribbon-cutting was celebrated on Thursday for the expansion of Bustang's North Line and local transit for people living along the northern Front Range.

CDOT expands access with a new mobility hub in Thornton and Broomfield. CBS

According to CDOT, the facility will provide people in northern Colorado with additional transit options and connections to other locations across the state.

"We can see here how much this area of the state has grown over the years, and by connecting our Bustang system to the Highway 7 corridor, we can better serve these new and growing communities and provide additional travel options for people to conveniently connect to other cities and towns in Colorado, as well as employment centers, entertainment spots and cultural facilities," said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew in a statement.

Bustang service begins at this location on Sept. 13.

A Bustang at the new Thornton-Broomfield Mobility Hub. CBS

"This finishes the North Line Mobility Hub. Bustang North Line is wildly successful. It is one of the best transit options in Northern Colorado," said Heather Paddock, director of CDOT's Region 4.

Three other CDOT mobility hubs are operating along I-25 to the north at Firestone-Longmont, Berthoud and Centerra-Loveland. CDOT's next mobility hub is scheduled to open along I-25 in Lone Tree this fall, with additional hubs planned for Monument, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Idaho Springs, Grand Junction and Fairplay.