Colorado Department of Transportation helps make Douglas and Jefferson counties safer with crash prevention tech

The Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering with Sturgeon Electric to make streets in Douglas and Jefferson County safer.

Crews are installing conflict warning systems to alert drivers of potential crashes at dangerous intersections. This technology uses sensors and flashing lights and signs to alert drivers of potential crashes. This will help with poor sightlines and high crash rates.

CBS

The four chosen spots include:

CO-83 and Gillian Avenue intersection between Mile Point 37 and MP 38

CO-83 and Russellville Road intersection between MP 41 and MP 40

CO-86 and the Deerfield Road intersection at MP 11

CO-74 and Kerr Gulch intersection at MP 1



Work will begin at the Gillian Avenue and Russellville Road locations, and will then move to the Deerfield location next, followed by the Kerr Gulch.

"These locations were selected based on a pattern of crashes," Maddie Garbalagtys, Communications Manager, CDOT. "These conflict warning systems are a way we can attempt to improve safety without necessarily impeding traffic flow where possible."

This project will go Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Speeds will drop from 65 mph to about 45 mph to protect the workers. All four locations will be completed by summer.

The project budget is currently $1,616,200.