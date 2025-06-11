Colorado Department of Transportation crews show off skills in Truck Rodeo
Colorado Department of Transportation crews showed off their equipment and operating skills at the Truck Rodeo this week. Drivers hit the obstacle course at the Eagle County Fairgrounds on Tuesday.
A total of 82 competitors got behind the wheel or jumped into the driver's seat of heavy equipment used for winter maintenance and road work. That includes snowplows, graders, loaders and skid steers.
The fun competition is designed to highlight and reward excellent operators for their skills. The top two finishers of each category move on to statewide finals in August.