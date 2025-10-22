Colorado Department of Transportation to discuss surplus of crashes on I-25 along 104th Avenue and U.S. 36

The Colorado Department of Transportation will host a public meeting on Wednesday night to address the surplus of crashes on I-25 along 104th Avenue and U.S. 36.

CDOT says in this stretch of highway, they have seen at least three crashes a day, with most of them rear-end crashes. CDOT said it's an increase from two crashes a day reported in 2024. CDOT also said that since 2012, there has been a steady increase in crashes along the corridor.

CDOT says the number of crashes on I-25 along 104th Avenue and Highway 36 continues to rise year-to-year. CBS

CDOT says they have ideas on how they can make this stretch of highway safer. This includes:

Widening shoulders and the Express Lane buffer

Adding a northbound climbing lane for trucks from I-270 to 104th Avenue

Adding auxiliary lanes to improve traffic flow between interchanges from 84th Avenue to Thornton Parkway

Adding a fourth southbound general-purpose lane between 84th and 104th avenues

Replacing the 88th Avenue Bridge with a new bridge that would have the space needed to accommodate multimodal features

Realigning the Niver Creek Trail and replacing the aging pedestrian and bikeway underpass at the Thornton Park-n-Ride

Removing the I-25 bus slip ramps at the Thornton Park-n-Ride

CBS Colorado Your First Alert Traffic Tracker Brian Sherrod said he covers at least one crash in that area weekday mornings between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. CDOT said the discussion is a good starting point.

"One crash can have quite an impact on the timing of how long you are going to be standing still in traffic," said CDOT spokesperson Tamara Rollison. "It really can cause a lot of delays. It can also cause secondary crashes as well."

CDOT is holding a public meeting for drivers and residents to share their thoughts on this proposal.

Wednesday, Oct. 22

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thornton Community Center, 2211 Eppinger Blvd, Thornton, CO 80229

The study and design phase will last through late fall 2026.