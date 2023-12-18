Colorado Department of Transportation contractor struck in alleged hit-and-run crash

A contractor working for the Colorado Department of Transportation was struck by a passing motorist in an alleged hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened near the Interstate 76 and Interstate 270 interchange in Denver, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP had limited information Monday evening including the extent of the victim's injuries or any information on the suspect or their vehicle. The agency says the investigation is active and ongoing.

A Colorado Department of Transportation worker directs traffic off Interstate 70 at the Airpark road exit Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Aurora, Colorado. David Zalubowski / AP

Hit-and-run crashes, however, were on the rise earlier this year, according to CSP.

While updated information wasn't immediately available, pending a request from CSP, hit-and-run crashes in the first quarter of 2023 were outpacing those from the same period in 2022; a notable departure from other violent crimes, such as murder, assault, sex crimes and robbery, which Colorado Bureau of Investigation data shows has all gone down since last year.

January saw a 35% increase, going from 192 hit-and-run crashes in 2022 to 260 in January 2023. February saw a 19% increase going from 201 to 240 and 13% more were reported in March, rising from 203 in 2022 to 229 this year.