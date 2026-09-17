Colorado Department of Transportation to close westbound I-70 at Kipling for bridge repair

The Colorado Department of Transportation is planning a closure that will last 83 hours this weekend for westbound I-70 at Kipling.

The westbound lanes will be closed for bridge repairs. CDOT said the bridges were constructed in 1967 with a 50-year lifespan, which means the deadline is getting close.

CDOT

CDOT said the closures will begin around 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18 through 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. Drivers should expect 30-minute delays through the area. Construction will occur continuously, day and night, until the roadway reopens to traffic.

During the westbound closure, the Wadsworth Boulevard northbound and southbound on-ramps to westbound I-70 will be closed. A detour will be in place via West 44th Avenue to Ward Road. During the eastbound closure, the Ward Road on-ramp to eastbound I-70 will be closed. A detour will be in place via West 44th Avenue to Wadsworth Boulevard. Bicyclists and pedestrians will be detoured using Garrison Street.

CDOT

During the closures, I-70 traffic will be routed through the Kipling Street Interchange using the on- and off-ramps before returning to the interstate. Because the on- and off-ramps will serve as temporary I-70 travel lanes, motorists will not be able to enter or exit I-70 at Kipling Street. Kipling Street will also be closed in both directions at the interchange. Motorists should follow the posted detour via West 44th Avenue, Ward Road, West 58th Avenue/Ralston Road, and Wadsworth Boulevard.

CDOT said this project is expected to cost $5 million.