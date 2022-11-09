CDOT warning drivers to watch for pedestrians following recent time change
With the recent time change, the Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers to watch for pedestrians after an increase in accidents.
CDOT advises drivers to watch for cyclist and pedestrians on their commutes home due to it getting darker earlier.
The department recommends remaining focused at the wheel and driving the speed limit since pedestrians are tough to see during rush hour at this time of year.
Last year, 94 pedestrians were hit and killed in Colorado.
