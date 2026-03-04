Colorado Department of Transportation plans to make bridge over I-25 between I-270 and U.S. 36 safer

The Colorado Department of Transportation is working to make the bridge over I-25 between I-270 and US 36 safer for drivers.

CDOT said this is preventative maintenance, so issues will be fixed now to prevent more problems in the future. This project will perform ground stabilization and replace critical bridge components, extending the lifespan of the bridge and ensuring long-term structural integrity.

CBS

Repairs are on the eastbound lanes of US 36 at Mile Point 57 over I-25. The work started on March 1. Work involves removing deteriorated bridge deck concrete and installing new approach slabs and joints.

CDOT said the benefits of this project include:

Smoother, more comfortable road surface, making travel safer for vehicles, especially in inclement weather

Better drainage and weather resilience, preventing clogging from debris and helping avoid water pooling, hydroplaning risks or flooding

Extended lifespan of existing structures, reducing the need for more extensive and disruptive replacements in the future

Ground stabilization and updated joints improve infrastructure efficiency and environmental impacts

CDOT

There will be traffic impacts. These include:

Traffic will be shifted to one lane on eastbound US 36 starting at mile marker 57 with single lane closures through the duration of the project. A minimum of one lane of traffic will remain open throughout the project

Nighttime work hours are 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Single lane closures will occur throughout this time during March

Daytime work hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Single lane closures will occur throughout this time, starting April 1 and continuing through September 2026

Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution as the travel lanes will be narrowed and crews with heavy equipment will be working in the area

Minor traffic delays are expected

The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of October this year.