Colorado's RTD shares improvement plan designed to regain trust in riders

The Regional Transportation District, also known as RTD, is sharing its plans to improve services.

CBS Colorado's First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod interviewed RTD's Board Chair Julien Bouquet one-on-one to learn more about these improvements. In the first six months of 2025, RTD said it has upgraded security, improved light rails and shuttles, and is always working to get passengers to their destinations on time.

Bouquet says their job is not done yet. These are just small improvements to get the community to trust their services. This comes after months of slow zones causing delays with services, constant cancellations involving maintenance and riders feeling the services are not safe enough.

To improve safety and security, RTD's new Police Chief Steve Martingano says it starts with making their officers more present. The agency currently has 88 sworn officers. Their budget will allow the hiring of 150 by the end of 2025.

RTD police officers on patrol. CBS

Broken and damaged rails have been replaced and are expected to last 30 years. All shuttles have live cameras so police can always see what's happening.

Also, availabilities with services have improved. The agency announced in May that they received 27,000 more service hours to provide shuttles and light rails more frequently. For a lot of riders, public transportation is their only option to travel, so these services are essential.

"Without public transit, you don't have the option for the single moms to go and pick up their child from school," said Bouquet. "Without public transit, you don't have the option for the senior to go to the market. Without public transit, you don't have the option for someone to support themselves and go to their work."

The agency's next plan is to add security cameras on all of their light rails. They are also finding new places to add transit services and listening to the community more to build that trust.