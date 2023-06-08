Man whose car crash appeared all over social media, wants the person who hit him caught

Man whose car crash appeared over social media, wants the person who hit him- caught

A man whose car crash appeared all over social media, now hopes you and the media can catch the man who hit him.

Victor Fallon usually spends his spare time running. He ran the Western States 100-mile endurance run. He runs a trail running group called "Trailtinos," as he just recently ran in the Boston Marathon.

Victor Fallon Victor Fallon

Tuesday night he was running an errand in his car on Speer Boulevard near Corona Street in Denver when his life nearly changed forever.

"I got hit really hard and just, like, I couldn't stop my car. I hit the curb, started rolling down, fell into the creek upside down," Fallon said. "Water started rushing into my car. I thought I was going to die."

Reddit User SensitiveOven137

Just then he heard some people screaming at him.

"One of the guys sticks his arm through the window and says, 'can you see my arm?' And I'm like, 'yeah.' He and another guy pull me out through the window," Fallon said.

The person who hit him was driving a minivan and abruptly took off running when the vehicle came to a stop. Police are still investigating and haven't made any arrests.

Reddit User SensitiveOven137

Victor miraculously walked away with just soreness in his back and neck. He thinks his car's safety features saved his life and now he want's anyone who witnessed the incident to help Denver police find the man who hit him.

Victor Fallon CBS

"He needs to face the consequences for what he did," Fallon saod.

If you have any information about the person who hit Victor, contact the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-1311.