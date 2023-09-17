Broncos fall to Commanders 35-33 after failed two-point conversion following hail-mary touchdown

The Broncos lost to the Washington Commanders, 35-33 after a failed two-point conversion following a hail-mary touchdown catch by Brandon Johnson.

Denver began the game with a spark stemming from completed passes and successful runs from quarterback Russell Wilson, Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin. Broncos scored on their opening drive with a 5-yard run from McLaughlin.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. also added to the Broncos lead with a 60-yard connection from Wilson to make the score 14-3.

In the second quarter, Wilson completed a 16-yard pass to Johnson for a touchdown score giving the Broncos a 21-3 lead with 9:01 to go in the first half.

Washington began to rally back into the game after marching downfield for 49 yards and scoring on a 4-yard connection from quarterback Sam Howell to tight end Logan Thomas.

The Commanders got the three-and-out stop on Denver, which led to the defense halting Washington to 49-yard field goal made as the Broncos took a 21-14 lead into half time.

At the top of the third quarter, the Commanders whipped up five plays and scored on a 30-yard pass from Howell to wide receiver Terry McLaurin to even the game up.

Late in the third quarter, the Broncos scored on a field goal kick from Wil Lutz, but at the top of the fourth quarter the Commanders got down the field after a few successful run and pass plays to get down to Denver's 2-yard line.

Running back Brian Robinson scored on a 2-yard run up the middle to make the score 28-24.

After a three-and-out for the Broncos, the Commanders rallied back down field on eight plays to make the score 35-24 at the 7:11 mark of the fourth quarter after a 15-yard run from Robinson.

The Broncos responded to the Commanders' touchdown with a field goal as the score was 35-27 with 1:50 left in the game.

Denver's attempt on the onside kick was unsuccessful, but the defense was able to quickly force a three-and-out on the Commanders with 0:48 left in the game.

After a few successful pass plays and a scramble up the field from Wilson, the Broncos were able to maneuver down to the 50-yard line with 0:03 left in the game.

A last-second hail-mary heave from Wilson to Johnson after the ball was deflected twice into the end zone, led to a touchdown to make it 35-33. But a failed two-point conversion attempt resulted in a tough loss for Denver, dropping to 0-2 for the season.

Wilson ended the game completing 18 of 32 passes for 308 yards and rushed for 56 yards. Williams rushed for 44 yards on 12 carries. Mims Jr. led the way in receiving for Denver with 113 yards on two receptions.