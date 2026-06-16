Colorado Democratic gubernatorial debate between Michael Bennet, Phil Weiser called off -- for now

At the beginning of the month, CBS Colorado brought you a debate between two of the three Republican candidates running for governor: state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer and state Rep. Scott Bottoms.

We had hoped to bring you a debate between the Democrats: Michael Bennet and Phil Weiser. But that didn't happen. Both parties had agreed that we would record the debate on Monday, June 15.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (credit: Tom Cooper/Getty Images for SeriesFest) and Sen. Michael Bennet (credit: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Getty Images

Four days before the debate, Political Reporter Shaun Boyd received an email from the Weiser campaign that said "something has come up" and the 15th no longer worked for them. They offered an alternative date -- one that they had initially offered but we didn't agree to because it didn't work for Bennet. We reached back out to the Weiser campaign, asking if any other date would work. They said, "I don't think so. Apologies"

The night before the Weiser campaign canceled, we aired a story that raised questions about some of his campaign contributions. We don't know if that played any role in his campaign's decision to cancel.

We would really like to bring you what we thought would be the final debate before you vote. We have left the door open and hope to find a day that will work for everyone involved.