Colorado Congresswoman DeGette shares stories of women impacted by Roe v. Wade decision one year later

Last June, the Supreme Court eliminated the federal constitutional rights to abortion with its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

That decision of overturning Roe v. Wade changed the landscape for abortion access in America. A group of Democrats discussed the ruling and how it has impacted women across the country.

Last month, a woman from Texas was shot and killed after she came to Colorado to get an abortion. Her boyfriend is charged with her murder.

Lawmakers like Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette shared stories of other women, who were forced into dangerous situations because of the decision.

"We've heard from women who have been turned away from hospitals and told to wait in the parking lot literally until they were on the brink of death. I'm not making this up. This is what is happening in the United States of America today," DeGette said.