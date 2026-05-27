Colorado crews continue bridge maintenance over I-25 between I-270 and Highway 36 through fall

The Colorado Department of Transportation is performing preventative maintenance on a bridge over I-25 between I-270 and Highway 36.

Crews are conducting bridge maintenance over I-25 between I-270 and Highway 36 through October. CBS

The work started at the end of March and is expected to last until October. This is so crews can replace modular joints, bridge joints, approach panels, and ground stabilization. This work consists of:

Saw cutting

Removing and disposing of existing deteriorated bridge deck and approach slab concrete for structures

Inlet protection installation in all of the bridge inlets.

Work continues on I-270 over I-25. CBS

The improvements to the bridge will provide:

Smoother, more comfortable road surface, making travel safer for vehicles, especially in inclement weather.

Better drainage and weather resilience, preventing clogging from debris and helping avoid water pooling, hydroplaning risks, or flooding.

Extended lifespan of existing structures, reducing the need for more extensive and disruptive replacements in the future.

Ground stabilization and updated joints improve infrastructure efficiency and environmental impacts.

Until the road is completed, you will see single lane closures along I-25 and Highway 36. Crews say the closures have to be in place to protect their crews.

"Those cones are set up and exist to keep our crews at CDOT, our contractor crew, and all of those who are involved in the project safe," said Maddie Garbalagtys, Deputy Communications Manager for CDOT. "Remember to put your phone down, drive the posted speed limits, and really be aware of your surroundings as you are driving through the work zone."

Phase one of the project will last until mid-July, while phase two will start immediately after phase one and go until October. This means to expect the lane closures until then.

CDOT

If drivers want to avoid the lane closures, continue driving south on I-25, then head over to east I-70. If you need I-270 to Vasquez, you should plan ahead for longer commutes.

CDOT has posted the details on the project online.