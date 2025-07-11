Watch CBS News
Colorado crews get 100% containment on Mountain View Fire after it burned 2 homes

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news.
Crews were able to get 100% containment Friday on the Mountain View Fire burning in southwestern Colorado. The wildfire burned two homes on Thursday. 

Crews will continue to target hot spots. The fire burned 60 acres in both Chaffee and Lake counties and prompted mandatory evacuations after it was sparked by lightning. 

mountain-view-fire.jpg
Lake County

It fire burned north of Buena Vista near Highway 24 in an area known as Mountain View Estates. That's close to Chaffee County's border with Lake County to the north and Park County to the east.  

Firefighters from several departments battled the fire, including those from the Chaffee County Fire Protection District and the Salida Fire Department.

That area was under a red flag warning on Thursday due to low relative humidity and windy conditions. CBS Colorado First Alert Chief Meteorologist said winds across central and southern Colorado were gusting from time to time up to 35 mph. Humidity levels were also from 13% to 17%.

