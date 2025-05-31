Colorado crash survivor shares story of deadly collision: 'We shouldn't be here'

'We shouldn't be here': Colorado crash survivor shares story of deadly collision

It is photos of the wreckage that are among many reminders of how Colorado resident Magda Navarro's life has completely changed after a deadly crash earlier this year.

"I don't know, I have a lot of emotions," said Navarro. "It's crazy how you feel untouchable in life, and then things like this happen."

Navarro sat down with CBS Colorado more than a month after she was severely injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-270.

"I've had this brace since I've been in the accident," she said.

It was after 6 p.m. on April 8, when Navarro was driving eastbound on I-270 with her two sons to celebrate her second day at a new job.

"All of a sudden, I just feel this really bad impact and my son yelling, 'Mom'," said Navarro.

A gray Dodge Durango struck Navarro's red Buick and at least one other car. Navarro's car flipped over with her and her children inside.

"I was so scared that the car was going to go up in flames or explode and my kids be in there," she said. "I was in just so much pain that I couldn't even help my kids to get out of the car."

Navarro said she was in and out of consciousness, but her children were eventually rescued by paramedics with minor injuries. After she was rescued, Navarro spent the next 10 days in the hospital with multiple fractured discs, torn ligaments, and a traumatic brain injury.

"Thank god I don't have any bleeding or anything like that, but my brain is still swollen," said Navarro.

Crashes are not uncommon on I-270. Earlier this week, another accident occurred on I-270 between U.S. 6 and Quebec Street. It could still take another year for the I-270 Corridor Improvement Study to complete its environmental study before work can begin to improve traffic flow and safety on the interstate. Navarro, however, said it is going to take a lot more accountability from drivers on the road to improve traffic behavior.

"If anything, I would just say, please, before you drink and drive or speed, just take into consideration that you're not only putting your life at risk but you're putting other people's as well," said Navarro.

She said it is frustrating that she may never know why this crash happened, since the driver of the Dodge died at the scene.

"As bad as this accident was, we shouldn't be here," said Navarro.

Now, she's grappling with the fear she could end up paralyzed if a disc on her upper spine doesn't heal, while at the same time trying to crowdfund and support her family amid this new normal.

"If you can't help your children out when they're most in need, you feel worthless," Navarro shared.

Still, she remains hopeful more tragedies like this do not happen to other people on the road.

"It was terrifying. It was a big eye-opener for me," said Navarro.