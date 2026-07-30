Colorado couple arrested in deadly shooting, 911 dispatchers heard gunshots during call, investigators say

A couple in Colorado has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend that investigators said is linked to an alleged hit-and-run crash that happened just minutes earlier. According to investigators in the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Steven Simpson and Corryn Simpson were arrested on Wednesday.

CBS

The incident began around 10:28 p.m. Saturday when Littleton police were notified about a hit-and-run crash near S. Santa Fe Drive and W. Belleview Avenue. Officers said a blue Ford F-150 struck a couple of vehicles and then drove away.

Investigators identified Steven Simpson, 25, and his wife, Corryn Simpson, 26, as the driver and passenger in a white BMW SUV that was one of the vehicles struck by the truck. According to the arrest affidavits, Corryn Simpson called Littleton police to report the crash and said that they were following the Ford truck.

Steven Simpson Jefferson County

According to the arrest affidavits, the dispatcher instructed them to stop pursuing the truck, but they continued to follow the vehicle. During the 911 call, investigators said Steven Simpson was heard making a threatening statement, which was followed shortly after by the sound of two gunshots.

Corryn Simpson Jefferson County

At 10:32 p.m., investigators said the driver of the Ford truck called Jeffcom 911 to report that someone fired shots at his vehicle and one of the shots struck his male passenger, later identified as Andrew Bott, 23, of Littleton. The driver pulled into the parking lot of Columbine High School, and when deputies arrived, they immediately began lifesaving efforts on the victim. Bott had been shot in the head and rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Steven Simpson is being held on charges of first-degree murder and Corryn Simpson is being held on charges of accessory to a crime, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.