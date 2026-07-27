Colorado man identified as homicide victim as Jeffco deputies search for suspect

A Colorado man has been identified as the victim in a deadly shooting from over the weekend. According to detectives from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Andrew Bott, 23, of Littleton, was shot and killed on Saturday. Investigators from the Littleton Police Department are investigating how a hit-and-run that occurred before the shooting may be connected to the homicide.

Investigators said the incident began around 10:28 p.m. Saturday when Littleton police responded to a hit-and-run crash near S. Santa Fe Drive and W. Belleview Avenue. Officers said a blue Ford F-150 struck a couple of vehicles and then drove away.

One of the victims, who was driving a white BMW SUV, called Littleton police and reported that he was following the Ford truck. According to police, the BMW driver was instructed to stop following the vehicle. That's when police said they issued a BOLO, or Be On the Lookout, for the Ford truck.

Investigators said about four minutes later, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting. The driver of the Ford F-150 reported that someone fired shots at his truck and one of the shots struck his male passenger, later identified as Bott. The driver pulled into the parking lot of Columbine High School and when deputies arrived, they immediately began lifesaving efforts on the victim. Bott had been shot in the head and rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting happened near Grant Ranch Boulevard and West Bowles Avenue.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who traveled along W. Bowles Ave. between S. Santa Fe Dr. and Grant Ranch Blvd. between 10:25 p.m. and 10:35 p.m., on Saturday to contact investigators if they witnessed the incident or have dash camera footage. Residents and businesses along that same corridor are also encouraged to review surveillance videos that may have captured the vehicles involved or any portion of the incident.

Jeffco investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Highlands Ranch where two individuals were contacted and taken to headquarters to be interviewed. Both were released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information about either the hit-and-run or the shooting is urged to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tip line at 303-271-5612 or email jcsocrimetips@jeffco.us.