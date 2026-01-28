Colorado county takes long-term approach to address affordable housing shortage

Housing challenges can lead to homelessness. Arapahoe County says that's a big reason it's taking a long-term approach to address a shortage of affordable housing. County leaders say that it looks like investing in existing affordable homes, as well as building more.

CBS

During a 2025 community survey, Lizze Loomis, with the Arapahoe County housing division, said road and bridge improvements, public safety and housing are among the most important things for residents.

"This is one of many mechanisms Arapahoe County is taking to assure we are creating affordable housing for our residents here," Loomis said.

In January, Arapahoe County commissioners approved two partnership agreements that will preserve and create more affordable housing.

One project is at an existing apartment complex in Englewood. At the Reserve at South Creek in the Dove Valley neighborhood, developers will preserve 69 apartment homes as affordable housing, and 99 current market rate apartment homes will be converted to affordable units. These units will serve households under 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

"We're expecting over the next two years, between renovations and transitions, to have more units on the table for Arapahoe County," said Lizze Loomis, with the Arapahoe County housing division. "Within our Tri Cities region, we definitely know there's a need for affordable, attainable housing."

Loomis said the other project will create new housing opportunities in Aurora on Colfax Avenue near Havana. With that development, 147 new family apartment units will be built, which will serve households earning between 30% and 70% AMI.

Loomis added, the partnerships are just one step to reducing housing instability and homelessness. In 2025, 725 individuals were experiencing homelessness in the county.

"Every individual is different. Homelessness is not a one solution solves everything aspect," Loomis said. "Depending on the households, because you can have families or individuals, we try to meet everyone where they're at and help them overcome their barriers."

Giving Heart Englewood gives people a chance to get off their feet. At the organization, they offer meals, showers and other community resources to the unhoused. By connecting them to jobs or education, they also provide a step up to overcome housing instability.

Betsy Keyack, a longtime volunteer at Giving Heart Englewood, says it takes a village to provide these services and get people off the streets.

"Sometimes, we have over 100 people that come on a given day," Keyack said. "One of the barriers to getting out of homelessness is the ability to afford housing. So it's a very important work that's going on in the community to provide more affordable housing for people, along with the supportive services."

Capria Folks has been going to Giving Heart Englewood for about six months on the two days a week they're open.

"We just got approved for our housing, so we were homeless, and we needed to have lunch here," Folks said. "They also have resources for housing vouchers and hotel vouchers."

She hopes, with the county's partnership, others will get their own chance to get a roof over their head.

"I pray that they have an opportunity like me and my daughter because it's been getting cold," Folks said. "I hope that this program is able to get the right amount of funding to continue to help people out in the future."