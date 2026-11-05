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Breckenridge delays opening in Colorado mountains due to "too warm" overnight temps

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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Breckenridge Ski Resort will not open its runs in Colorado's mountains on Friday, Nov. 6 as planned. Instead, the ski area announced on Thursday morning that it will delay its opening day because they "want a deeper base" before opening the gates. 

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Breckenridge

On a social media post, Breck posted that Wednesday night's snow helped boost its overall snow total, but that overnight temps have been too warm to run snowmaking at full power. 

Instead, Breck is asking that skiers and boarders stay alert for opening day TBA. 

Copper Mountain also announced that it will delay opening day initially scheduled for Friday. In a statement, the ski area said that temperatures have been cool but "not consistently cold enough to support efficient snowmaking." The ski area has also received rain with limited snow, although it received four inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. 

Arapahoe Basin was the first ski area in Colorado to crank up its lifts on Oct. 28. Keystone opened two days later. 

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