Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado cooldown continues with a few late day t-storms

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Early clouds, midday sun and afternoon t-storms
Early clouds, midday sun and afternoon t-storms 04:06

After a foggy, cloudy and cool start to our Saturday we should see midday sun break thru.

mx1-library-cam.png
Saturday morning low clouds and fog over Denver and Front Range. Credit: CBS4

The eastern plains will go mostly sun by lunchtime that should be enough to warm temperatures and get afternoon thunderstorms built up. The best chance for late day storms for the Denver metro area will be on the west and south side of the region with a chance pushing on into the evening.

fr-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

If you are going to the Bronco game you will see temps drop from near 70 to mid 60s with a slight chance for a passing thunderstorm.

broncos-training-camp.png
Credit: CBS4

Statewide the first of thunderstorms of the day will get going from I-70 south with a few heavy storms popping from South Park down to Canon City.

am-co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

Highs across the state will be comfortably cool! Mostly 70s and 60s with a few 80s on the western slope.

co-today-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Sunday will be a bit warmer to finish out the weekend with early sun for most spots and then afternoon thunderstorms. In fact, there is a better chance for storms along the Front Range and Denver metro area.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
am-co-futurecast-dave4.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 9:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.