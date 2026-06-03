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Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse helps pass Cross-Boundary Wildfire Solutions Act

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse helped pass the Cross-Boundary Wildfire Solutions Act through the House of Representatives. On Tuesday, the bipartisan bill made it one step closer to President Trump's desk. 

The bill asks the federal government to study how different groups can work together to prevent wildfires because there can be different rules and regulations between federal, state and local land. 

Neguse knows Colorado is in dire need of mitigation efforts. 

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Poudre Fire Authority

"In the last several years, we've had some of the most devastating in our state, the Cameron Peak Wildfire, the East Troublesome, which raged across hundreds of thousands of acres of federal land, state land, and local land. What we've learned is the critical need for partnership and for mitigation that stretches across political boundaries," said Neguse. 

The bill has already advanced through the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. 

According to Neguse, he and Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego first teamed up last year to introduce the Cross-Boundary Wildfire Solutions Act as part of a larger policy package, which was designed to improve national wildfire mitigation, research, and management. 

The bill was inspired by a 2024 report issued by the nonpartisan Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission. 

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