Volunteers begin new tree planting project in Cameron Peak Fire burn area

Volunteers on Thursday began working on a new project to restore some of the land destroyed in the Cameron Peak Fire.

That wildfire burned more than 208,000 acres in Colorado, and volunteers are now working with the Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed and Poudre Valley REA to plant trees in the burn area in northern Colorado.

The tree seedlings are provided by CPRW and volunteers are being transported to the planting site.

After Thursday, planting events will be happening on Saturday and Sunday. Get more information at eventbrite.com.