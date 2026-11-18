Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse was unanimously elected Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday. Neguse, a Democrat representing Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, will serve in his new role in the upcoming 120th Congress, which begins in January 2027.

Neguse will serve as both the youngest and only non-coastal member of senior House Democratic leadership, according to his office.

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 13 : Rep. Joe Neguse gives the welcoming remarks during the second day of the What's Next post-election Democratic Party gathering on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at The Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colo. Timothy Hurst/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Neguse is the fourth-ranking member of the Chamber, and with his election to assistant speaker, he will become the highest-ranking Colorado lawmaker in modern history.

"Only in America could the son of African immigrants — who grew up in Highlands Ranch and is a proud product of Colorado's public schools — become Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. I'm deeply grateful to my colleagues for electing me to serve in this role, and I look forward to the critical work ahead that we must do to end corruption in Washington D.C. and expand opportunity for every single Coloradan in our great state," said Neguse in a statement.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries won his party's nomination 251 to 11 for the next speaker of the House on Wednesday, paving the way for his election when Democrats take control of the chamber in January.

Neguse was reelected to a fifth term in the U.S. House on Election Day. He was first elected to the seat in 2018.