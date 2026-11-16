Colorado Congressman Gabe Evans announces 2028 run in Congressional District 4 after defeat in CD-8

Colorado Congressman Gabe Evans announced on Monday his run in Congressional District 4 after the Republican incumbent was defeated in Colorado's Congressional District 8 on Election Day.

BERTHOUD , CO - OCTOBER 7: Congressman Gabe Evans listens as Democratic challenger Manny Rutinel speaks during an 8th Congressional District debate at Grace Place in Berthoud, Colorado on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Evans made the announcement in an email with a statement that read in part, "Now more than ever, Colorado needs conservatives in Congress who will fight to keep our border secure, cut taxes for working families, keep boys from dominating girls' sports and locker rooms, protect our water, and make energy affordable. I carried those fights in the US House and delivered results."

Democrat Eileen Laubacher defeated incumbent Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert to represent Colorado's 4th Congressional District. CBS News called Colorado's 4th Congressional District race last week, flipping a congressional seat that has traditionally favored Republicans.

Democrat Eileen Laubacher CBS

Last Friday marked the final day for county clerks and recorders across Colorado to count eligible ballots, including cured, military, and overseas ballots. This is Laubacher's first term in Congress. CD-4 spans the eastern third of the state of Colorado and also includes part of Douglas County, located south of Denver, and Loveland, in Northern Colorado.

Evans lost to Democrat challenger Manny Rutinel. CD-8 has been considered one of a handful of toss-up districts in the nation whose outcomes could determine control of the U.S. House.

Democrat Manny Rutinel is projected to win Colorado's 8th Congressional District after unseating Republican incumbent Gabe Evans. CBS

The 8th Congressional District includes a large section of the northern part of the Denver metro area and sections of Larimer County and Weld County that include Greeley.