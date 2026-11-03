Colorado midterm election results show live vote count for key 2026 races

Colorado voters are deciding on a host of key contests in the Nov. 3 midterm election. They will elect a new governor, vote in elections for statewide office, Senate and the House, and decide on more than a dozen ballot measures.
Here are the top contests, with results updated in real-time.
U.S. Senate - Colorado
Colorado Congressional District 1
Colorado Congressional District 2
Colorado Congressional District 3
Colorado Congressional District 4
Colorado Congressional District 5
Colorado Congressional District 6
Colorado Congressional District 7
Colorado Congressional District 8
Colorado statewide offices
Colorado governor
Colorado attorney general
Colorado secretary of state
Colorado state treasurer
Colorado ballot measures
Amendment 81
Amendment 82
Amendment 83
Amendment 84
Amendment 85
Amendment 86
Amendment 87
Proposition NN
Proposition 132
Proposition 133
Proposition 134
Proposition 135
Proposition 136
Proposition 137