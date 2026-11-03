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Colorado midterm election results show live vote count for key 2026 races

/ CBS Colorado

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Colorado voters are deciding on a host of key contests in the Nov. 3 midterm election. They will elect a new governor, vote in elections for statewide office, Senate and the House, and decide on more than a dozen ballot measures.

Here are the top contests, with results updated in real-time. 

U.S. Senate - Colorado 

Colorado Congressional District 1

Colorado Congressional District 2

Colorado Congressional District 3

Colorado Congressional District 4

Colorado Congressional District 5

Colorado Congressional District 6

Colorado Congressional District 7

Colorado Congressional District 8

Colorado statewide offices

Colorado governor 


Colorado attorney general 

Colorado secretary of state 

Colorado state treasurer

Colorado ballot measures

Amendment 81

Amendment 82

Amendment 83

Amendment 84

Amendment 85

Amendment 86

Amendment 87

Proposition NN

Proposition 132

Proposition 133

Proposition 134

Proposition 135

Proposition 136

Proposition 137

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