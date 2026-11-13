Rep. Lauren Boebert loses seat to Democrat Eileen Laubacher, election awaits certification

CBS News has called Colorado's 4th Congressional District race in favor of Democrat Eileen Laubacher, projecting that incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert will not overcome her remaining vote deficit.

Friday marked the final day for county clerks and recorders across Colorado to count eligible ballots, including cured, military and overseas ballots.

Carly Koppes CBS

"This is the last time for us to count any eligible ballots," said Carly Koppes, Weld County clerk and recorder.

Koppes said voters who received notices about ballots requiring additional information had until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to respond. Friday was also the deadline for county clerks to receive mailed ballots from military members and voters overseas.

With the final counting deadline passed, CBS News projects Laubacher will defeat Boebert, flipping a congressional seat that has traditionally favored Republicans.

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"I am just feeling incredibly grateful to the people of Colorado's Fourth District who are placing their trust in me," Laubacher said from Washington on Monday.

Laubacher said the outcome is a responsibility she takes seriously as she prepares to represent the district in Congress.

"It's pretty remarkable. I mean, it's just a great feeling. It is. I feel the responsibility of making sure that I'm going to deliver for the people of this district," Laubacher said.

Although the race has been called, Colorado's election results have not yet been officially certified. Koppes said county clerks have procedures in place to verify the accuracy of the results, including auditing voting machines.

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"Your vote was counted exactly how it should have been," Koppes said.

For Laubacher, she says the election victory is just the beginning of the work ahead.

"Just because this election has been called, it doesn't mean that people's lives have gotten better overnight. You know, groceries aren't cheaper, and gas and diesel aren't cheaper, and it doesn't make it easier for people who are struggling to find daycare for their kids. And so there's a lot of work to be done," Laubacher said.

While the results are not yet certified, Boebert could still request a recount, potentially paying for it out of pocket.

Koppes said recount requests are welcomed and that she believes the outcome will remain the same once the election is officially certified.

Late Friday evening, Congresswoman Boebert took to social media to announce she conceded the race to Laubacher. In a video, Boebert said she waited to concede until every vote was counted. She said she will work with Laubacher's team to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power, adding she will also pass along current issues she's working on for constituents so that Laubacher's team can take over the same efforts