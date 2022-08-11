Watch CBS News
Colorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter honors veterans with medals

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Rep. Ed Perlmutter honors 2 service members who never received the medals they earned
Colorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter honored two service members who never received the medals they earned. On Thursday, they finally got the recognition they deserved. 

The son of Anthony Iozzo received the medals for his father, who was killed in combat in WWII just two days before his birth. Those medals include two Purple Hearts. 

Perlmutter said he has made it a mission to honor the 400,000 veterans in the Denver metro area, "I wanted to recognize those men and women who have served our nation. I wanted to do that because of how great their service is."

Perlmutter also honored U.S. Merchant Marine veteran Edward Talbot who served during the Vietnam War. 

Perlmutter said it is especially important to honor those veterans because of the treatment they received when they returned home from combat.   

First published on August 11, 2022 / 2:55 PM

