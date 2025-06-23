Colorado company brings pop-up gelato bar to weddings

If you want to add a little pop to your wedding day in Colorado, look no further than HipPops Gelato Bars.

"I'm noticing a lot of people are killing the cakes," said Daniel Belger, the company's Director of (P)operations.

The pop-up Gelato bar and "pop" truck gives a unique option for couples who want to sidestep the cake and offers guests the ability to fully customize their dessert.

"First thing you do, you pick a pop flavor. We'll dip it in one of three signature Belgian chocolates, and we top it in one of 10 premium toppings. I think the customization of what we do and the interactiveness is one-of-a-kind."

The company makes its hand-crafted bars fresh daily from a creamery in Sheridan. They've served hundreds of weddings and have the ability to accommodate just about any sized event.

"We actually just had an event two days ago where we went 4,000 in four hours. So, it really depends on the events. We could go through 10 to 20,000 pops in a week if we needed to," Belger said.

And, just like couples have signature cocktails for their wedding, couples can choose signature gelato bars.

"If they put that request in, we can do a customized pop where we do the 'Emily,' for example, where it's an Oreo milk chocolate Oreo, and the 'Frank,' where he really likes the vanilla milk chocolate rainbow sprinkles."



The HipPops team can also customize aspects of the service beyond the bars.

"We customize our LED lights on the other side of the truck you guys can see, to match the wedding colors if needed. We do a custom menu on our A frames to congratulate them. So, there's a lot of fun things we do outside of just customizing our pops."