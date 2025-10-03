Colorado community comes together to honor hero firefighter who died of work-related cancer

Colorado community comes together to honor hero firefighter who died of work-related cancer

Colorado community comes together to honor hero firefighter who died of work-related cancer

Community members gathered on Friday for the funeral procession of a Colorado firefighter who died of complications from injuries he suffered while rescuing another firefighter.

Retired Arvada firefighter Kevin "KJ" Jacovetta died on Sept. 19 following a battle with cancer the department said was connected to his burn injuries. Jacovetta suffered third-degree burns in 2011 while rescuing fellow firefighter Chris Paine from a destructive house fire and was honored with the Medal of Valor for his actions. He served the community for over 30 years until complications from his injuries led to his retirement in 2021. Jacovetta was diagnosed with cancer two years later.

Kevin Jacovetta Arvada Fire Protection District

Arvada Fire Chief Kirk Lock said, "Sadly, his passing serves as a tragic reminder of the link between firefighting and cancer and the dangerous working conditions that firefighters selflessly enter to help others."

The Arvada Fire Protection District held a funeral procession through town on Friday in honor of his memory and service. The motorcade traveled from Station 53 to Storyline Church, where the funeral service for Jacovetta was held.

At the funeral service, Paine shared, "I remember the Union Street fire like it was yesterday. Not a day goes by in my life that I don't think about it and what he did for me."

Motorcade in funeral procession for retired Arvada firefighter Kevin Jacovetta CBS

He said the two had gone into the home to search for anyone still inside. Paine became trapped while crawling down a hallway filled with fire from the floor to the ceiling, and would have died if Jacovetta hadn't found him and pulled him out.

Jacovetta is survived by his wife, Julie, his daughters Amber and Brittany, his son-in-law Jaron Finn, his grandsons Ayden Schreiter, Jay Schreiter and Kash Finn, and his siblings Kenneth Jacovetta, Karen Carroll-Jacovetta and Kathleen Jacovetta.

During the service, Julie shared memories of how Jacovetta helped her when they first met, how much he loved his children and grandchildren, his passion for riding his motorcycle, and his bravery in the line of duty. She said he lived by the saying "Everyone goes home" and told her, "he would do it all over again for his brothers and sisters."

His daughters said he made friends everywhere they went, always worked to help others, and often had a joke and a smile for those around him. Union President Ryan Weir quipped that Jacovetta "could talk to anyone about anything" and loved to train other firefighters and share his knowledge.

The body of retired Arvada firefighter Kevin Jacovetta is carried from the fire engine into Storyline Church CBS

Lock said Jacovetta was loved and respected by his fellow firefighters. He shared stories of Jacovetta's compassion, stating he had "no doubt that Kevin was a source of comfort and assurance for many, many people during his career," ending with, "I'd like to say one final time, job well done, Kevin."