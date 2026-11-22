The Castle Rock Star has been a symbol of hope standing above the town of Castle Rock, Colorado, for decades, and this year, the community celebrated the 90th anniversary of its installation.

On Saturday, crowds filled the downtown area for the annual starlighting ceremony, which included seasonal fun like caroling, dancing and even a visit from Santa Claus.

Fireworks display shines next to the Castle Rock Star on Nov. 21, 2026. CBS

The festival also featured more than 150 nonprofits and food vendor booths, kids' activities, and the traditional chili supper at the firehouse. The evening ended as the star atop Castle Rock was lit up, followed by fireworks.

Lori Gerlitz, the president of the Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce, said, "So, they established the star to bring hope and joy and draw attention to the community as well so people could come in and support local here in Castle Rock."

Crowds fill downtown Castle Rock for the annual starlighting festival. CBS

The star's history stretches back 90 years. According to Douglas County Libraries Archives and Local History, men from the Works Progress Administration designed it in 1936 as a symbol of hope during the Great Depression.

Donations from the town council paid for the 40-foot steel rods ordered from Denver, which were hauled up Castle Rock and assembled by local volunteer firemen. Local businesses donated some of the materials needed for its construction.

A plaque sits atop Castle Rock, sharing the history of the Castle Rock Star. Castle Rock Fire and Rescue Department

Between 1936 and 1941, the star was lit up each night during the Christmas season. But when World War II broke out, electricity rationing meant the town could not continue the tradition. That lasted until the end of the war in 1945, which the town celebrated by converting the star into a "V" for victory to light up the sky.

Since then, the star has continued to shine over Castle Rock every holiday season. The town began holding a starlighting celebration in the 1960s, and it continues to this day.