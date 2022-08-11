Watch CBS News
Colorado communities team up to help stop spread of HIV

Clear Creek County Hosting Fair Offering Free STI Testing
A Colorado collaboration to protect people from sexually transmitted diseases and infections is now opening another location for people to get tested.

Clear Creek County is now offering free HIV, STI, and Hepatitis C testing at its health and wellness center (1969 Miner Street, Idaho Springs, 2nd Floor) thanks to their partnership with the Boulder County AIDS Project.

The testing will take place every Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free testing also checks Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Chlamydia, and Hepatitis C and is completely confidential.

"You can come into our office for free and confidential testing or take a kit home for anonymity. If further treatment is needed, we coordinate needs," Public Health Nurse Andrea Uliano added. "No matter who you are, an HIV test is right for you."

HIV.gov reports 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV, and 13 percent of them are unaware. Uliano said that is partially why there's such a large push to get people tested.

