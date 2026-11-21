To reduce ground-level ozone pollution, the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission has approved revised standards for small and handheld lawn and garden equipment.

The commission says the requirements will affect areas that don't meet federal compliance standards for ozone pollution, primarily in the Denver metro area and parts of Weld County. The pollution from gas-powered lawn equipment, the commission says, accounts for 13% of ground-level pollution in these areas.

Under the revised Air Quality Control Commission Regulation 29, commercial operators must limit the percentage of gas-powered equipment they use between June 1 and Aug. 31 each year. This applies to gas-powered push and hand-held string trimmers, hedge trimmers, blowers, edgers, pole saws and push or walk-behind mowers.

The regulation provides a timeline, requiring further reductions through 2032:

2027: 85%

2028: 65%

2029: 40%

2030: 25%

2031: 15%

2032: 10%

The restrictions do not apply to individuals who do their own yard work.

The commission says some operators have already begun using zero-emission lawn and garden equipment. A tax credit program is available to qualified Colorado retailers that sell new, electric-powered lawn equipment at a 30% discount.