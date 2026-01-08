Colorado church using artificial intelligence to connect with congregation

Artificial intelligence is transforming many spaces, including churches. A Colorado company says it is providing a platform with AI technology to strengthen ministry work and help reach a larger audience. A church in Littleton is using AI technology to better connect with its congregation.

Gloo is a Boulder-based tech company providing the technology to nonprofit organizations and churches to help them better serve their community. One City Church in Littleton, has been utilizing Gloo for about a year now, and the pastor says it's helped them in many ways.

Co-Pastor Jessie Davis of One City Church in Littleton. CBS

"Their AI tool, it can do everything from creating bible studies, to creating content for our kid's ministry, based on a sermon that we've already given," Co-Pastor Jessie Davis told CBS Colorado.

David said she can upload her sermon's transcript and turn it into more tools and content for the congregation.

"Here, I can say, 'immeasurably more devotional,' and it'll create a five-day devotional for me," David said. "Then, I can upload this to our website. I can go in and change some of the language, and I can edit it."

Rebecca Kelly is the chief growth officer at Gloo, and she says the tool can also help pastors prepare sermons.

"Any pastor who's preparing a sermon is doing a great deal of studying around the topic that they're going to present on, and it is way more efficient to leverage AI to help you do that," Kelly said.

Since Gloo launched in 2013, more than 140,000 churches, ministries, nonprofits and rescue missions now use its AI technology. The company also went public in late 2025.

Kelly says the company is helping shape technology for good and serving those who serve.

"We believe that it is part of our role and the faith and flourishing ecosystems role to ensure that AI is shaped as a technology for good," Kelly said.

Kelly acknowledged that AI can be intimidating, and there are questions about how to use AI safely and in a way that has guardrails around it.

"We are working very diligently to enable pastors, leaders, business owners to leverage AI with the full confidence that they are going to gain efficiency, that they are going to do their jobs faster and easier, but also using it in a way that is aligned with their faith and with their values," Kelly said.

Kelly said utilizing AI can save hours of time and reduce time spend on overhead administration, allowing leaders to focus on their mission.

"We can all think of AI as a tool to make us more efficient, to save us time, but in any context, to help us focus on the things that only humans can do, which are make value judgments, actually connect with people, help people," Kelly said.

Davis said another way AI has been helpful is communicating with the congregation.

"When people are moving into the neighborhood and into our community, we use it as a way to easily mail or communicate with them," Davis said.

While AI is growing in religious spaces, Gloo is also helping the Littleton church grow and reach a larger audience. Online posts are automatically shared online, driving more people to their website.

"I would say that it has helped our church grow by just marketing in general to our community and letting people know that we're here," Davis said. "In addition to that, just saving our staff time so that we can focus more on the things that we need to be focused on within our community, serving people here on the day to day. So, in that way, it's been super helpful."