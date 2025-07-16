Colorado childhood cancer survivor leads off first-ever Courage Cruise bike tour

Childhood cancer survivor leads off first ever Courage Cruise bike tour in Colorado

The Courage Classic is Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation's biggest fundraiser. Over two days, millions of dollars are raised by cyclists participating in a mountain bike tour. For the first time ever, there will be a 2 mile, family fun route with very little elevation gain. The Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation has tapped an eager ambassador for the ride.

"Hattie is a brain cancer survivor," said her dad, Gary McMahon.

At just 4-months-old, doctors found a large, aggressive tumor at the base of Hadley's brain.

"We did one round of chemo and there was no change, so then we did a second round and still no change," McMahon explained.

Hadley's doctors were ready to send her home, but her parents were not ready to give up.

"Eventually they went with the only other way to beat anything in the cancer world is radiation, so then we went with radiation," McMahon told CBS News Colorado.

Doctors don't usually do radiation on children under the age of 3 because of the dangerous long-term side effects. It was a huge decision to put a 8 month old through 10 straight days of that kind of treatment. The McMahons felt they had no other choice.

"Obviously, it went from a big, noticeable cancer to a dot," McMahon said.

When Hadley left the hospital at 10 months old, she had already fought for her life and won.

"Medicine is better off for it. They did a lot of research and papers where written and all this kind of thing. All these great things came of it, and most importantly Haddie. Haddie's still here hanging out with us," McMahon said.

At 5 years cancer free, Hadley got to ring the survivors' bell.

"So everybody knows I beat cancer," she said.

She has a great sense of humor and an adventurous spirit. Now she's ready to take on the Courage Cruise.

"Are you going to be in the Courage Classic?" CBS New Colorado Special Projects Producer Libby Smith asked.

"I am," she replied emphatically.

"What are you going to do in the Courage Classic?" Smith followed up.

"I'm going to ride my chair," Hadley responded.

While Hadley may be a medical miracle, she's also a precocious 5-year old, ready to push the limits of her power chair.

"Cause I'm going to go so fast," she confided.

"She plans on winning ... is what I've been told," her father added.

Hadley is already a winner in every way. Her family is excited to show up for Children's Hospital at the Courage Classic just like the doctors and staff at Children's showed up for Hadley when she needed them most.

"I love riding my bike," said Hadley's older brother Rhys. "I just got a new geared one."

LINK: To register & get more information about Courage Cruise

The Courage Classic is July 19 & 20, 2025. The start/finish line is at Copper Mountain. The Courage Cruise is one of the many routes that cyclists can ride.