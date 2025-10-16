Colorado's Cheyenne Mountain Zoo reveals name of baby gorilla

The baby gorilla at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has a name thanks to a fundraising naming contest. "Sully" is the name of the baby gorilla born in July.

Asha and her male baby gorilla. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The public was invited to vote on one of three name choices and Sully won. The zoo said the name reflects a bright and furry character with a heart of gold.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Sully is the first gorilla baby born in 13 years at the zoo. The critically endangered Western Lowland gorilla male baby was born on July 21 to Asha and Goma.