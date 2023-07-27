Changes in RTD fare hope to improve ridership, clear transit confusion

It is commuters like 19-year-old Andre Britt that have been taking advantage of the Regional Transportation District's free summer transit rides.

"I pretty much use the RTD every day," said Britt.

At other times of the year, pricing, in part, has deterred ridership.

"If it was free, or real low, I'd use it every day," said Joshua Howard, "Traffic has increased over the years. More people [are] moving here. It's been taking longer to get to and from work."

CBS

"One of the things we heard was, 'Your fares are complicated. We can't understand local versus regional, versus airport'," said Stuart Summers, chief communication and engagement officer with RTD.

Summers says starting January 1, 2024, a much cheaper, and more consolidate fare system will take effect for all RTD transit systems.

"This is historic for RTD and for the Denver Metro area. This is the first time in RTD's history that we are reducing fares across the board," said Summers. "It's a big moment. It's monumental."

RELATED: RTD approves new fare structure, will provide lower cost for adult customers

With the new fare system, a standard rate of $2.75 will now cover a three-hour pass wherever you go within the transit system or $5.50 for a day pass. Trips to and from the airport will be $10 dollars. Monthly passes will also drop to $88 dollars, which will work towards all RTD bus and rail lines.

CBS

All those prices will be discounted for certain individuals including seniors, and those with disabilities.

"And we believe this is going to increase ridership," said Summers. "It's going to remove those barriers, limits that people may have to using the service and be able to allow more people to utilize RTD."

Riders taking the A Line tell CBS News Colorado these new changes may encourage more ridership outside of traveling to and from the airport.

"If I didn't have to use my car as much, yeah I definitely would use it a lot more," said Ellyn Brinkman.

RELATED: Thief steals tow truck and 2 cars it was towing at RTD Park-n-Ride in Parker

Some Denver residents still say concerns about safety on transit lines may still stop would be riders in their tracks, which is something summers says they are continuing to work with transit police and local municipalities to address.

"To say how can we create an environment, a transit environment that's welcoming, that's accessible, that's inviting, comfortable, convenient," said Summers, "and meets the expectation of customers. So, that's what we're focused on."

With the adoption of this new fare structure, RTD is also doing a 12-month pilot program for youth, where ages 19 and under will be able to use all RTD services at no cost starting this fall.

"We're timing it to be right with the school year. We want to make sure that youth use our system to get to activity centers, to classes, just around town, wherever their destination may be," said Summers.