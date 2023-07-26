RTD approves new fare structure, will provide lower cost for adult customers

The Regional Transportation Board of Directors approved a new fare structure on Wednesday that will provide lower costs for adult customers and one year of no-cost transit for youth throughout the district.

According to RTD, the fare changes were developed as part of its systemwide fare study and equity analysis, a yearlong review aimed at creating a fare structure that is more equitable, affordable, and simple.

"With the Board of Directors' approval of this new fare structure, RTD is removing barriers to transit access and reconciling longstanding concerns from customers and the community regarding the high cost and complexity of fares currently in place," RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson said.

RELATED: Thief steals tow truck and 2 cars it was towing at RTD Park-n-Ride in Parker

RTD released a statement on the new fare structure and revealed the approved changes that include:

A new Standard fare ($2.75 for a 3-hour pass; $5.50 for a day pass; $88 for a monthly pass) for full-fare customers to all destinations except Denver International Airport. Airport fare, for SkyRide and A Line trips that begin or end at the airport, is $10

($2.75 for a 3-hour pass; $5.50 for a day pass; $88 for a monthly pass) for full-fare customers to all destinations except Denver International Airport. Airport fare, for SkyRide and A Line trips that begin or end at the airport, is $10 A single Discount fare ($1.35 for a 3-hour pass; $2.70 for a day pass; $27 for a monthly pass) that provides access to any RTD destination, including the airport, for seniors 65 and older, individuals with disabilities, Medicare recipients and individuals enrolled in LiVE, RTD's income-based fare discount program

($1.35 for a 3-hour pass; $2.70 for a day pass; $27 for a monthly pass) that provides access to any RTD destination, including the airport, for seniors 65 and older, individuals with disabilities, Medicare recipients and individuals enrolled in LiVE, RTD's income-based fare discount program Zero Fare for Youth , a 12-month pilot program allowing youth ages 19 and under to use RTD services at no cost

, a 12-month pilot program allowing youth ages 19 and under to use RTD services at no cost Simplified pass programs, bulk purchases and a grant program that will give employers and other organizations more opportunities to provide transit benefits to clients and employees

that will give employers and other organizations more opportunities to provide transit benefits to clients and employees An expansion of the LiVE program that would increase the number of customers eligible to enroll, based on higher income limits and removal of in-district address requirements. In addition, income-eligible customers using paratransit services can enroll in and receive LiVE discounts on Access-a-Ride fares ($2.25 standard fare; $9.50 airport fare) for the first time

RTD says through August, customers can use all RTD services at no cost as a part of the Zero Fare for Better Air initiative.

"I am grateful for the thoughtful, comprehensive and purposeful work by staff, and I extend my thanks to the thousands of people across the region who shared their thoughts and ideas over the course of this important project," Johnson said.

RELATED: RTD offers zero fares for July and August to help improve air quality

In September, the yearlong Zero Fare for Youth pilot will begin, providing no-cost transit for youth to coincide with the start of the school year.

RTD says all other changes to the new fare structure will be implemented in the first quarter of next year.