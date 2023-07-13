Thief steals tow truck and 2 cars it was towing at RTD Park-n-Ride in Parker

A thief in Parker stole a tow truck and the two vehicles it was towing and police are asking for the public's help in their investigation of the case. It happened on Wednesday morning at the Parker RTD Park-n-Ride at 10740 Longs Way.

Parker Police

The tow truck was a 2018 Ford F-650 flatbed tow truck that belongs to RT Towing. Police say it had a 2001 Silver Honda Accord on the back and it was towing a 2020 Ford Transit cargo van. They say the cargo van has heavy front-end damage.

The driver was outside the vehicle when it happened and spotted their tow truck being driven away but were not able to see the thief well enough to offer a description.

Parker Police

After it was stolen, the tow truck and the cars it was towing pulled out of the Park-n-Ride and headed north on South Parker Road. That was the last time it was seen.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact the Parker Police Department at 303.841.9800.

"Please help us recover a family's livelihood," Parker police wrote in a Facebook post.