Colorado city bans some micro mobility vehicles from public spaces

The Centennial City Council banned some micro-mobility vehicles from some public spaces after unanimously approving the ordinance during Tuesday's meeting. That ban is effective immediately.

The ordinance bans Class 3 e-bikes and e-motorcycles from parks in Centennial, as well as open areas and trails. Class 3 e-bikes have up to a 750W, or 1-horsepower, motor and can reach speeds of up to 28 mph.

An e-bike rider in an Arapahoe County neighborhood. Arapahoe County

The ordinance also bans alterations to the bikes that can make them reach higher speeds.

Riders must be at least 16 years old, and bikers under 18 must wear a helmet. E-motorcycles go even faster, requiring a driver's license, insurance and registration. Traffic laws must also be followed when riding an e-motorcycle.

This summer, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office deputies have also been in the community educating residents about the difference between e-bikes and e-motorcycles and the rules of the road. The sheriff's office also has a new page on their website with updated information. Visit arapahoeco.gov for more information.

Greenwood Village also launched a form this month to allow residents to report illegal riding. That can be found here along with more information about e-bike safety: greenwoodvillage.com/ebikes. Residents can call the non-emergency number or online reporting tool to help report illegal or unsafe riding behavior.

The Colorado State Patrol said that while every community has its own rules regarding those micro-mobility vehicles, troopers urge riders to take safety precautions and follow all street signage and safety procedures, including the use of helmets and goggles if you are under 18.