Colorado Cargill employees approve new contract, end three month labor dispute

On Monday, employees at the Cargill plant in Fort Morgan voted to approve a new contract, bringing an end to a three-month-long labor dispute.

More than 1,700 union employees were locked out of the Colorado beef processing plant in May. Company representatives said they made the decision to lock the facility's doors after the union voted against their latest contract offer and concerns over a possible strike. Workers told CBS Colorado they felt like the move was a punishment for asking for better wages.

Teamsters Local 455 members ratified a five-year agreement on Monday and will soon be able to return to work. The union and the company will work to facilitate the employees' return over the next 30 days and warned that the process may come with some challenges, including different job classifications returning on different schedules.

"Cargill Teamsters have stood side by side throughout this fight to protect their work, families and community. While this contract is not perfect, it is a legally binding agreement that provides security for the more than 1,700 men and women who keep Cargill running," the union said.

The facility is Fort Morgan's largest employer, and city manager Brent Nation recently expressed relief that an end to the lockout may be in sight.

"I'm relieved," he explained. "We can move forward with more of a normalized look at how the city needs to function."