Colorado caretaker arrested for alleged assault on at-risk adult

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that a caretaker was taken into custody after being accused of assault on an at-risk adult back in January.

The sheriff's office says 71-year-old, Gerilynn "Lynn" Amaro, of Strasburg, was arrested on Wednesday after deputies were dispatched to a home on Jan. 20 for a report of a special needs male threatening other family members and assaulting them.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

During an initial investigation, deputies learned that the man lived at the residence with family members and was given video evidence that showed the man being physically abused and dehumanized, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies also say the victim was forced to "exercise for extended periods of time with bar soap in his mouth as an act of punishment."

The victim sustained facial injuries and was reportedly covered in bruises. He is currently being treated at a local hospital.

ACSO says the caretaker agreed to an interview that was conducted by investigators and was taken into custody afterward on felony charges of second-degree assault on at-risk person, Class 3 and third-degree assault on an at-risk person, Class 6.

Amaro was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond and had an initial court appearance on Thursday.

ASCO says the investigation remains ongoing.